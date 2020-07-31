EXERCISE has beneficial effects on the immune system during prostate cancer, a new study has found.

Researchers at Victoria University, Australia, found that a moderate bout of exercise kept the cell count of certain type of immune cells at a normal level.

Exercise helps the immune system mobilise by causing natural killer NK cells to move into the blood and be transported them to areas of need, such as sites of infection or tumours.

At the tissues, these cells move out of circulation and in cancer patients they can the infiltrate the tumour and potentially slow the tumour’s rate of growth.

The study is published in Experimental Physiology