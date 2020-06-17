WHEELCHAIR users wanting to get – or keep – fit during the pandemic can pick up some top FREE tips with these excellent series of videos from the Wheelpower charity.

In their latest film, Ben Clark, a personal trainer and owner of Adapt To Perform, demonstrates a core workout.

To do this all you’re going to need is a sofa cushion or something similar. Don’t let the lack of weight fool you, this is a tough and beneficial workout!

If you do need to make this work-out harder then that’s easily done with something heavier to hold!

Please remember: Always seek advice from your GP, Physio or a trained exercise professional regarding the type and amount of physical activity and exercise you should be doing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxtJ7a3uCzk&feature=youtu.be

https://www.wheelpower.org.uk