OVER 65s in England can now book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment online.

The NHS is also urging anyone over 70, those who have previously received a letter saying they are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable), and frontline health or social care workers who haven’t already received their jab to make an appointment.

You do not need to wait to be contacted by the NHS.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/