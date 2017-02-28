ENGLAND soccer boss Gareth Southgate and Liverpool Paralympian footballer Roy Turnham and are urging football clubs to apply for grants worth up to £1,500 to get more disabled people playing the game.

Gareth, who is also a Football Foundation Ambassador, said: “For anyone wanting to create a new grassroots football team or even start up a brand new club, the FA’s Grow the Game funding is vital. The money can help with the fundamentals of any burgeoning club, like buying new kit or training up coaches.

“It’s relatively small grants like these which make a huge difference to those who play or volunteer in our national game purely for the love of it.”

Grants can be used for FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; and football kit and equipment.

Roy, who was part of the GB blind team in Rio – and also an accomplished singer songwriter – added: “The scheme can unlock a chance for someone to play football who otherwise might not have been able to.

“As well as representing my country at London 2012 and in other big tournaments, I’ve made friends for life through football and you can too.”

Deadline: March 29

www.footballfoundation.org.uk/apply/grow-the-game/