THE Challenge your Boundaries adaptive bike facility, based at Coed y Brenin trail in Snowdonia, has closed following a decision by Snowdon National Park to move two of the three project bikes to Plas Menai, near Caernarfon, where they will form part of the Gwynedd Accessible Cycling Hub.

Challenge your Boundaries coordinator Graham O’Hanlon said “It would have been nice to think that an initiative such as the Gwynedd Accessible Cycling Hub would act as a feeder to our project for disabled riders who get the cycling bug and want to try something a bit more challenging.

“As the stated aim of the Hub is one of ‘improving infrastructure and opportunities for disabled people,’ we had not expected that instead it would come at the cost of an existing accessible facility.

“Historically the Park authority has been a great supporter of our project, and I can sympathise with the desire to move the bikes to get the maximum usage, but the stripping of resources from existing projects within the Park to furnish new ones in a town outside of its borders seems like a particularly odd choice of direction for a National Park Authority.”