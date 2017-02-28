Dr NICK WEBBORN has been elected chair of the British Paralympic Association, taking over from Tim Reddish, who stepped down from the role at the end of his two-term tenure.

Dr Nick is one of the leading sports medicine specialists in the UK, with a particular expertise in the area of disability and Paralympic sports. He has attended nine Paralympic Games in various roles, including as Chief Medical Officer for ParalympicsGB at London 2012 and also works with the Invictus Games.

When not involved at his own clinic, Dr Nick is also a member of the International Paralympic Committee Medical Committee, a member of the WADA Prohibited List Expert Group and is regularly invited to speak at international conferences.

Amongst his influential work, he started the IPC’s Injury Surveillance Programme in 2002.

In 2016, he was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 90th Birthday Honours list for services to Paralympic Sports Medicine and the British Paralympic Association.

Dr Nick studied medicine at the Royal London Hospital and was injured playing rugby at 24 years old while serving as a doctor in the Royal Air Force, subsequently spending time in both Headley Court and Stoke Mandeville as part of his rehabilitation. As an athlete he represented Great Britain in Wheelchair Tennis in 2005.

Dr Nick was standing for election as chair against one other candidate – retired visually impaired footballer and current chair of the BPA’s Athletes’ Commission, David Clarke, who was subsequently elected to the board.

Also re-elected to the BPA’s board was Geoff Newton while new members will be David Clarke and Forbes Dunlop.