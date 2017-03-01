ANYONE caught using a hand-held mobile phone while at the wheel of a car will now get a £200 fine and six points on their licence – doubling the previous penalty.

And new drivers tempted to check their texts or take a road trip selfie risk losing their licence.

That’s because any driver issued with six points within two years of passing their test is automatically disqualified.

Neil Greig, at the Institute of Advanced Motorists, said:

“We also want to see car companies, mobile phone makers and social media providers working together to develop technical solutions to hand held mobile phone use in vehicles.

“It is essential that drivers get the clear message that if you are on the phone and have a fatal crash you can expect to go to prison for a long time. “