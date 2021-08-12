PICTURED: Left to right, Sense chairman Justin Molloy, previous winner Harry Headland, and TV presenter Nikki Fox

DO YOU know someone with complex disabilities who’s doing remarkable things? Or someone who, though their caring role, is helping to make dreams come true?

If so, here’s your chance to get them recognised.

National charity Sense is inviting readers to submit their nominations for the Sense Awards 2021.

Categories include Person of the Year, Young Sibling of the year, Carer of the Year, Campaigner of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Sense chief executive Richard Kramer said: “The pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time for many people with complex disabilities, and their families, and it’s more important than ever to celebrate the challenges that have been overcome and the achievements.

“If you know someone who should be recognised, then please make a nomination to ensure that they are recognised.”

Closing date, August 31. Winners will be announced in November.

www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards