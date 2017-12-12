THE UK’s largest display of cars, scooters and powered wheelchairs for disabled people, The Big Event, will take place for the first time at the NEC in Birmingham next July.

Visitors will be able to test drive adapted and non-adapted cars with a professional instructor to find out which vehicles are best suited to their individual needs.

Alison Beasley, One Big Day Event Manager at Motability Operations Ltd, said: “The NEC is a great venue and we hope it will provide an ideal opportunity for many disabled people and their families to find out about worry-free motoring with the Motability Scheme.

“There will be opportunities to gather information and advice, see a wide range of vehicles, and take a test drive, all in one place.”

Free to attend and with free parking, The Big Event takes place on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 July.

Other Motability Scheme events:

Friday 1 and Saturday 2 June: The Big Event at Eikon, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Saturday 28 July: One Big Day at Westpoint, Exeter

Saturday 11 August: One Big Day at Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate

Saturday 8 September: One Big Day at Peterborough Arena, Cambridgeshire

For more i nformation on leasing a car, scooter or powered wheelchair through the Motability Scheme, visit motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000

About the Motability Scheme:

The Motability Scheme is the UK’s leading car scheme for disabled people.