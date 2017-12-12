THE UK’s largest display of cars, scooters and powered wheelchairs for disabled people, The Big Event, will take place for the first time at the NEC in Birmingham next July.
Visitors will be able to test drive adapted and non-adapted cars with a professional instructor to find out which vehicles are best suited to their individual needs.
Alison Beasley, One Big Day Event Manager at Motability Operations Ltd, said: “The NEC is a great venue and we hope it will provide an ideal opportunity for many disabled people and their families to find out about worry-free motoring with the Motability Scheme.
“There will be opportunities to gather information and advice, see a wide range of vehicles, and take a test drive, all in one place.”
Free to attend and with free parking, The Big Event takes place on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 July.
Other Motability Scheme events:
Friday 1 and Saturday 2 June: The Big Event at Eikon, Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Saturday 28 July: One Big Day at Westpoint, Exeter
Saturday 11 August: One Big Day at Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate
Saturday 8 September: One Big Day at Peterborough Arena, Cambridgeshire
For more information on leasing a car, scooter or powered wheelchair through the Motability Scheme, visit motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000
About the Motability Scheme:
The Motability Scheme is the UK’s leading car scheme for disabled people.
- It provides affordable, convenient, worry-free motoring to over 600,000 disabled customers and their families.
- Scooters and powered wheelchairs can also be leased through the Motability Scheme.
- The Scheme is available to anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment or the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or the Armed Forces Independence Payment.
- Customers transfer their mobility allowance to Motability Operations Ltd to lease a car, scooter or powered wheelchair.
- When leasing a Motability Scheme car, insurance for two named drivers, servicing and maintenance, full RAC breakdown assistance, tyre and windscreen replacement and 60,000 mileage allowance over three years are all included in the cost of the lease.
- A range of popular car adaptations are also available at no additional cost.
- When leasing a scooter or powered wheelchair, insurance, breakdown assistance, servicing, maintenance and repairs and tyre and battery replacement are all included in the cost of the lease. Pricing is standard nationwide.
- A wide range of ‘green’ vehicles with emissions of 100g of CO2 per km or less are available through the Scheme.
- Motability is a Registered Charity in England and Wales (number 299745) and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (reference number 736309).
- Motability also provides grants to customers, who would otherwise be unable to afford the mobility solution they need.