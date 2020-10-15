NATIONAL deaf charity Action on Hearing Loss is changing its name back to RNID (Royal National Institute for Deaf People).

The charity, set up in 1911, changed its name in 2011 but research has found that RNID was still more popular and more trusted.

Mark Atkinson, chief executive, said: “Returning to RNID and redefining our purpose is a critically important step in our journey to make life more inclusive for deaf people and those with hearing loss and tinnitus.

“RNID will be a stronger voice for deaf awareness and invest in campaigning for change. We will connect people to the information and advice they need. And we will continue to fund new treatments for hearing loss and tinnitus.

“Our new purpose, name and identity is about making it clearer who we are for and why we exist. Because now, more than ever, it’s vital that people across society understand the challenges deaf people and those with hearing loss and tinnitus face.”

The new brand will launch on 2 November.