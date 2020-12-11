SOUTHPORT’s Sandpipers respite care centre has been a haven for lots of carers during the pandemic.

Now actors Dame Judi Dench and Rory Kinnear are helping the charity that runs the centre by backing its new campaign to raise £1m.

Dame Judi said: “This need is more important than ever. I am wholeheartedly joining with Revitalise to launch an urgent fundraising appeal, #CareForCarers, to help carers and disabled people get the break they desperately need, and so deserve.”

Pressures on unpaid home carers have increased due to the emergency Coronavirus Act which allows councils to axe their duty of care responsibilities towards the disabled and the elderly.

Rory Kinnear’s sister needed care throughout her life following a lack of oxygen at birth and tragically died in May.

He said: “It’s time for the Government to accept that opening up short-term respite breaks, which Revitalise and many others provide, is vital. It’s time for them to care for carers.”

Revitalise CEO Jan Tregelles said: “The mental health of so many home carers is hanging by a thread whilst emergency respite care remains prohibited. The voices of exhausted home carers must be heard.”

www.revitalise.org.uk