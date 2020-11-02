THE much anticipated disability arts festival DaDaFest International is set to go online from 27 November to 3 December.

The programme is jam-packed with exciting new artworks across a range of forms, and includes a lot of firsts for DaDaFest – a podcast series, a board game, and even a fitness video (albeit with a disability arts twist).

The theme is ‘Translations’ and is approached in all kinds of ways – Amina Atiq explores what it means to be ‘Yemeni-Scouse’, Hana Madness and Alexis Maxwell’s animation reveals UK-Indonesian differences and commonalities, and elsewhere Dominic G will be sharing his manifesto for a fictional nation of weasels!

Artists featured include Alexandrina Hemsley, Aidan Moesby, Deaf Explorer’s cross-artform collective, and many, many more.

