WHAT’S your experiences of using Liverpool’s health services been like since the pandemic broke out in March?

Have you been able to get the right treatment and care for you or someone who depends on you?

And are you happy with the way news about services was communicated?

Dr Fiona Lemmens, chair of NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “These past months have seen the NHS facing the greatest health challenge in its 72-year history. Although the local health system has coped well with the extra pressures that coronavirus has created, we also know that changes to services have had an impact on patients.

“We want to hear about people’s experiences – both good and bad – of accessing NHS services in Liverpool during the pandemic, whether that’s GP appointments, a planned operation in hospital, maternity services, mental health support, community clinics, or the care that you receive in your own home. It’s really important that we understand what worked well, and what might be better.”

You can share your views by filling in a questionnaire – either online at: or by requesting a paper version of the questionnaire by calling 0151 247 6409, emailing: communications@liverpoolccg.nhs.uk, or texting: 07920 206 386

Closing date: Friday October 30