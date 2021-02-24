UNPAID carers in Liverpool, whose role currently isn’t recorded, are being urged to make themselves known so that they can have the Covid-19 vaccine.

Anyone in Liverpool already identified as a carer in their GP records; those who receive Carer’s Allowance; or those known to Liverpool City Council or Liverpool Carers Centre Local Solutions will be automatically invited for a vaccination over the coming weeks and don’t need to take any further action.

However, some people could be at risk of missing out because their carer status is unknown to services.

Those currently eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine as a carer include anyone who is eligible for Carer’s Allowance, or who acts as the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person who is at increased risk of COVID-19 mortality, including:

Children with severe neuro-disabilities (your GP will have already been in contact to invite your child for vaccination if they are included)

Those who are designated Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (advised to shield)

Adults who have underlying health conditions

Those who need care because of advanced age

Anyone who thinks they might be eligible to receive a vaccine as a carer, but who doesn’t receive Carer’s Allowance or have their carer status recorded with any of the organisations mentioned above, should contact the Liverpool Carers Centre now. This includes carers aged 16 – 18, as well as adult carers.

They can do this either by calling: 07545652775, or by emailing: carersvaccine@localsolutions.org.uk. Alternatively, they can also complete an e-referral form

Liverpool Carers Centre is a Liverpool City Council-commissioned service, available to support with any enquiries from members of the public about their eligibility as a carer.

They will use a standard set of questions to advise individuals on whether they meet the Government’s specific requirements to be identified as a carer, and therefore to receive the vaccine.

Following this assessment, if a person is identified as an unpaid carer they will be provided with national NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service details to arrange a vaccination.

In addition, the team can provide a range of further support and advice.

Cllr Paul Brant, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “Carers are the backbone of support in Liverpool. The care they provide to their loved ones is invaluable and for many years we have taken caring for carers as seriously as we take caring for our vulnerable people and that includes keeping them safe from infection.

“If you provide support for someone, but you are not known as a carer by either your GP or the council, please call the Liverpool Carers Centre as soon as you can and take up this offer to have the vaccination. It’s not only about keeping you safe and well, it’s also about keeping the person you care for safe and well.”

Hazel Brown, at Liverpool Carers Centre Local Solutions, said: “There are many people in Liverpool who are caring for family members without this being known to services or their GP. It is so important that we reach them and offer them a vaccination to protect not only them, but also the person that they care for. We urge anyone in a caring role who thinks they are eligible to contact us as soon as possible.”

Dr Fiona Lemmens, chair of NHS Liverpool CCG, added: “It’s really important that if someone is a carer but this isn’t flagged up with either their GP or another organisation, they let us know as soon as possible – by contacting Liverpool Carers Centre. We are really keen to ensure that no one who meets the criteria in Liverpool is missed. Getting the vaccine is very best way to protect those who you are caring for, who may be at increased risk of severe illness or even death, if they catch the virus.”

Frequently Asked Questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.