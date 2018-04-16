THEY’VE raised more than £50,000 for local good causes since 2013.

Now the big-hearted people behind Liverpool’s Mossley Hill Charity Beer Festival have chosen All Together NOW! as one of four charities that will benefit from this year’s festival.

Other charities are Caring Matters Now, Liverpool Rotary, Sunflowers.

About 80 different beers and ciders from all over the UK will be available to sample – plus gin, whiskey and prosecco – during the three-day festival that takes place at Mossley Hill Cricket Club, Mossley Hill Road, Liverpool, at the end of April.

There is also a full programme of live music – including the second annual Ukelele Takeover, which sees seven ukulele bands taking to the stage on the Sunday (April 29).

Tickets are just a fiver – plus a voluntary donation for the charities.

Fri April 27: 7pm-11.55pm

Sat 28 April : noon-6pm; 7pm-11.55pm

Sun 29 April: noon-9.30pm

http://www.mossleyhillbeerfestival.org.uk