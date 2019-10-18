LAURENCE Clark has just helped to write the scripts for 25 episodes of Coronation Street.

And there’s no let up for the stand-up comic.

He’s now right in the middle of his autumn tour with his An Irresponsible Father’s Guide to Parenting show.

Laurence, who has cerebral palsy, gives a comic, brutally honest and charming account of what it’s really like to be a disabled parent.

Try to catch him at . . .

Thurs Nov 21: Chorley Little Theatre, Chorley.

Lee’s only in it for the fun!

FOLLOWING his sell-out tour in spring, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) is taking his show to disabled parking spaces at more than two dozen new venues this autumn.

The first comedian ever to win TV’s Britain’s Got Talent may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say and his comedy is winning over audiences all over the UK.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. In 2013 he took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since.

He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

He is also an ambassador for the charity Scope and a patron of Smile For Life, Find A Voice, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust.

His debut book I’m Only In It For The Parking – a humorous autobiographical look at disability and the way we approach it – was published in May. Here’s where you can catch him …

Sun Oct 20: The Lowry, Salford.

Sun Oct 27: Epstein Theatre, Liverpool.

Fri Nov 1: Chancellors Hall, Wolverhampton.

Oct 20: Lost Voice Guy. The Lowry. He may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say and his comedy will leave you speechless.

Oct 20: Sinatra: Raw. Lyceum, Crewe. This is the 2am Sinatra you dream of meeting.

Oct 20: ABBA Mania. Palace, Manchester. Accepted as the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute production.

Oct 20: Rick Kemp. The Brindley, Runcorn. An evening of songs and stories with Steeleye Span legend.

Oct 20: Jim Davidson. Floral Hall, Southport. Jim Davidson OBE telling it ‘like it is’.

Oct 20: Sing-a-Long-a-The Greatest Showman. Regent Stoke. With lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

Oct 20: There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The perfect treat for anyone aged 2 to 102!

Oct 21-26: Avenue Q. Palace, Manchester. Following the smash-hit run in 2014, the fur-lariously laugh-out-loud musical is back by popular demand.

Oct 21: Swan Lake. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is back with spellbinding, lavish, full-production ballet.

Oct 22: Nutcracker. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to this dazzling production of the most famous ballet in the world.

Oct 22: An Evening with Simon Weston. The Brindley, Runcorn. Mere words alone seem so inadequate when referring to Simon Weston.

Oct 22-23: Dada Masilo – Giselle. The Lowry. South Africa’s internationally renowned choreographer.

Oct 22-23. That’ll be the Day. Lyceum, Crewe. The UK’s No.1 Rock & Roll variety production returns.

Oct 22-26: The Exorcist. Opera House, Manchester. Spine-tingling new stage production direct from London’s West End.

Oct 22-26: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The most successful rock and roll show of all time!

Oct 24- Nov 16: Seagulls. Octagon, Bolton. Inspired by Chekhov’s The Seagull, this brand new musical brings the classic play into the 21st century, combining live original music with the passion of first love and heartbreak. BSL Nov 6, 7.30pm. Audio described Nov 12, 7.30pm. Captioned Nov 14, 7.30pm.

Oct 24: Thunder: Unplugged and Unscripted. Lyceum, Crewe. Danny Bowes and Luke Morley talk through the highs and lows of life in Britain’s most popular rock band.

Oct 24: There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly. The Lowry. It’s the perfect treat for anyone aged 2 to 102.

Oct 25: The Chicago Blues Brothers. Lyceum, Crewe. Europe’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers.

Oct 25-26: I am what I am. The Brindley, Runcorn. Dance show by Karina Burns Dance Academy.

Oct 25-27. Dear Zoo. The Lowry. The timeless children’s classic book is back on stage.

Oct 26: The Snow Queen. Pavilion, Rhyl. A magical theatre experience for all the family, suitable for ages 5+

Oct 26: Rock for Heroes. Lyceum, Crewe. The perfect combination of your favourite Rock & Pop artists, fundraising in support of Help for Heroes.

Oct 27: Charlie Landsborough. The Brindley, Runcorn. An evening with the immensely talented artist.

Oct 27: Paul Simon’s Graceland Live. Josh Turner Guitar as Paul Simon, joined live on stage by the talented South African Cultural Gospel Choir.

Oct 27-28: Austentatious – the improvised Jane Austen novel. The Lowry. An improvised comedy play.

Oct 28-Nov 2: On Your Feet. Palace, Manchester. This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era.

Oct 28-Nov2: The Entertainer. Opera House Manchester. For the first time since its premiere in 1957, John Osborne’s classic is given a vibrant new setting.

Oct 28: James Arthur. Liverpool Empire. a very special up close and personal tour.

Oct 29: Albert Lee. The Lowry. One of the finest guitarists the world has ever seen.

Oct 29: Michael Starring Ben. Liverpool Empire. A jaw-dropping and magical tribute to Michael Jackson.

Oct 29-Nov 2: Carmen: Welsh National Opera. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. No man can resist the charms of opera’s ultimate seductress Carmen.

Oct 30: One Night of Elvis: Lee “Memphis” King. Liverpool Theatre. The world’s No 1 Elvis Tribute artist. Pure entertainment and pure Presley.

Oct 30-31: Kill the Beast: Director’s Cut. The Lowry. Welcome to the worst film never made. Thankfully, there’s only one scene left to shoot.

Oct 30-Nov 2: Blackpool Scout Gang Show. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. A show of song, dance and comedy.

Oct 31: Hello Again – The story of Neil Diamond. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Evocative imagery, video and narration.

Oct 31: Frank Skinner. Lyceum, Crewe. An unmissable opportunity to see comic legend Frank Skinner perform brand new stand-up.

Oct 31-Nov 1: Tim Minchin. Liverpool Empire. Award-winning comedian, actor and composer.

Nov 1: Heart of Light. Lyceum, Crewe. Experience the ancient Indian tale of Rama and Sita in a new way.

Nov 2: Shakespears Sister. Liverpool Empire. Their official reunion as a band, twenty-six years after they originally disbanded.

Nov 3: The Magic of the Beatles: Liverpool Empire. If you’re looking for an authentic, lively dose of ‘Beatlemania’ then look no further.

Nov 3: Frank Skinner: Opera House, Manchester. An unmissable opportunity to see a comic legend.

Nov 3: Halfway To Paradise – The Billy Fury Story. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. A nostalgic journey through the life of a unique rock star.

Nov 3: Squeeze. The Lowry. The South-London legends play their extensive list of hits.

Nov 4: OMD: Liverpool Empire. Another exciting instalment of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Nov 5: The Sound Of Springsteen. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Formed in 2017 from a passion for the work of ‘THE BOSS’.

Nov 5: Variety Live. Liverpool Empire.

Nov 5-9: Blood Brothers. Lyceum, Crewe. Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers.

Nov 5-9: The Woman in Black. Regent, Stoke. A gripping and terrifying stage adaption of one the world’s most chilling tales.

Nov 6: Carole: The Music of Carole King. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The story of the career of one of the most admired songwriters in the history of popular music.

Nov 6: Psychic Sally – 10 Years and Counting. The nation’s favourite Psychic is back on tour with her all new show. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Nov 6: Lenny Henry. Liverpool Empire. One of Britain’s best-known and celebrated comedians.

Nov 6-9: The Dawn of Dracula. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn. Soup Productions presents a fresh and gothic interpretation of the blood-curdling classic

Nov 7-10: The Snowman. Opera House, Manchester. Guaranteed to melt the heart of even the most cynical Scrooge.

Nov 7: Eddie Izzard – Wunderbar. Liverpool Empire. Back to his roots, showcasing his unique take on the world.

Nov 8: Diversity: Born Ready. Liverpool Empire. Marking a decade since the dance troupe won the 3rd series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Nov 8-10: North Wales Choral Festival. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 8: Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 9: Fastlove – A tribute to George Michael. Liverpool Empire. Direct from London’s West End.

Nov 9: Liza Pulman Sings Streisand. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. A must see for music lovers and Streisand fans everywhere.

Nov 10: Rob Beckett – Wallop. Liverpool Empire. Back on tour with a brand new stand up show.

Nov 10. The Upbeat Beatles. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship.

Nov 11: Adam Ant. Opera House, Manchester. Adam Ant will play his landmark ‘Friend or Foe’ album in its entirety.

Nov 11-16: Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Liverpool Empire. Based on the Oscar-winning film.

Nov 12-16: Our House – The Madness Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn. Featuring a collection of Madness hits.

Nov 13-17: Madagascar – The Musical. Southport Theatre. Features all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends.

Nov 12-16. Dangerous Obsession. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. A man dangerously obsessed and determined to seek retribution for his wife’s accident.

Nov 14-16: Showtime. Lyceum, Crewe. YSD Theatre School brings you their most recent production

Nov 15: Celtic Woman. Palace, Manchester. A one-of-a-kind live act.

Nov 16-17: Diversity Born Ready. Palace, Manchester. Marking a decade since the dance troupe won the 3rd series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Nov 16-17: Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever. Opera House, Manchester. Get ready for a road-trip full of adventures.

Nov 17: Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers. Lyceum, Crewe. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers promises to be a unique voyage back to the 1970s.

Nov 17: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Liverpool Empire. A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Nov 18-23: Annie. Regent, Stoke. Lesley Joseph as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan.

Nov 19: Circus 1903. The Lowry. Transporting you to the Golden Age of Circus.

Nov 19-23: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Seen by an estimated 26 million people, and counting.

Nov 20: The Lady Boys of Bangkok. Lyceum, Crewe. A cabaret like no other cabaret, performed by girls like no other girls.

Nov 20: Private Peaceful. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Reliving the life of a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

Nov 20: Hannah Gadbsy. Palace, Manchester. A name you should probably know, or if you don’t you will soon enough.

Nov 20-23: Tom Gates Live on Stage. Opera House, Manchester. Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon.

Nov 21: The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah. Lyceum, Crewe. A compelling and inspiring show.

Nov 21: L’elisir d’amore. Liverpool Empire. The biggest success of Donzietti’s career.

Nov 22: Rinaldo. Liverpool Empire. Bringing out all the energy and excess in Handel’s first opera for the London stage.

Nov 22: Ruby Wax – How to be human. Lyceum, Crewe. Outrageously witty and smart, blending brilliant comedy and insightful life lessons.

Nov 23: Rigoletto. Liverpool Empire. A dramatic score.

Nov 24: Richard & Adam. The Pavilion, Rhyl. The sensational Welsh brother duo.

Nov 24: Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. A brand new show of skill, stamina & red-hot rhythms to stir your soul!

Nov 25: Shakespeare Schools Festival. Lyceum, Crewe. A series of unique Shakespeare productions staged by schools.

Nov 25-30: Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Palace, Manchester. Based on the Oscar-winning film.

Nov 26: Frank Turner: Opera House, Manchester. Franks UK headline tour to support his forthcoming album: No Man’s Land.

Nov 26-30: A Murder is Announced. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. An acclaimed production of a classic Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple mystery.

Nov 26-30: The Red Shoes. The Lowry. Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film.

Nov 27: Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The Godfather of modern stand-up returns.

Nov 27: The Ronnie Scott’s Story: 60th Anniversary Concert. Lyceum, Crewe. Direct from London’s world-famous jazz club and combining world class live jazz.

Nov 27-30. English National Ballet: Nutcracker. Empire Theatre. The magical Christmas tradition for all the family.

Nov 28: An Evening of Clairvoyance with David Holt. The Brindley, Runcorn. One of the UK’s leading spirit mediums.

Nov 28: Dr John Cooper Clarke – The Luckiest Guy Alive. Southport Theatre. Britain’s best loved and most important performance poet

Nov 28: Ed Byrne – If I’m Honest. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. 1998 Perrier award nominee. Irish comedian.

Nov 28: Malcolm Gladwell: Talking To Strangers. Opera House, Manchester. Bestselling author, journalist and podcast host Malcolm Gladwell presents his new book.

Nov 28: Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Evocative imagery, video and narration enhance the magic.

Nov 28: The ELO Experience. Regent, Stoke. Bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage.

Nov 29: Dancing Queen – The Concert. Southport Theatre. The greatest hits of ABBA With full costumes and plenty of glitz.

Nov 29: The Elvis Years at Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe. It is time to get well and truly in the Christmas spirit.

Nov 30: Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham. Lyceum, Crewe. An evening with TV’s most experienced, highest ranking, most-decorated SAS leader and sniper.