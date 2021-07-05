CHANNEL 4 has announced its most ambitious ever plans for coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, including a multi-location studio format and an all-star presenting team for the forthcoming Games.

More than 300 hours of action will be screened, with a regular Paralympic Breakfast Show and morning sports competition coming live from Leeds.

The Highlights show will then come from Tokyo, before returning to Leeds for an early evening show celebrating ParalympicsGB medals of the day, followed by The Last Leg, which will be broadcast daily from London. Live overnight sport then comes from Japan.

In a first for the broadcaster, More 4 will be a dedicated team sports channel live from Tokyo which will see matches featuring ParalympicsGB teams in wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

Presenters include Ade Adepitan, Sophie Morgan, JJ Chalmers, Ed Jackson, Lee McKenzie and Vick Hope.

In the UK, Clare Balding will present live sport finals from Leeds, which take place UK morning time, while Arthur Williams and Steph McGovern will head up a daily Paralympics Breakfast Show.

Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson, Steve Brown, Liam Malone, Danny Crates and Liz Johnson will also be analysing performances.

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 has long played a fundamental role in bringing a global audience to the Paralympic Games and for shifting perceptions of disabled people through our significant investment in coverage and award-winning marketing campaigns for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Now we’re finally able to get excited about bringing the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to UK viewers with even more coverage than ever before across multiple platforms, from multiple locations and hosted by a stellar presenting team.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the best coverage possible to the British public so we can all get behind ParalympicsGB and celebrate their success in Tokyo.”

Channel 4 and More 4 will carry live subtitles, and the Opening Ceremony will have live signing and live enhanced open AD/commentary simulcast on 4Seven. The majority of content on the Paralympics Microsite will also have subtitles.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place from 24 August – 6 September.

https://paralympics.org.uk/