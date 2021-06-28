CHILDREN’S TV presenter Cerrie Burnell has landed a new role in the BBC’s pioneering specialist disability team.

Cerrie, who was born with a short right arm, joins the corporation’s disability specialists Kay Ashton and Nicola Garde in the newly created team.

Earlier this year, Cerrie presented BBC Two documentary Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain, part of series to mark the 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act.

Cerrie said: “I’m beyond excited to be working with the BBC to elevate disability narratives, so they become integral to all storytelling and ground-breaking content in a deeply authentic and enlightening way.”

Kay Ashton, former BBC Creative Diversity Disability Lead, said: “I’ve lived with a disability all my life, so I know how important it is to see people with disabilities, and our lives, portrayed accurately and authentically.

“We must continue to reframe how we represent people with disabilities and if the BBC is to lead the industry in all areas of creative diversity then we must make tangible changes now. I’m excited to get to work.”

Nichola Garde completes the trio as project manager of BBC Elevate, an initiative to address the under-representation of disabled people working and progressing in production roles.

Nichola started her career in production at the BBC and re-joins the corporation from her role at Manchester University, where she delivered expertise in Disability and Communication.

The BBC set out its 50:20:12 workforce targets in September 2020, which will see the broadcaster employ 50% women; at least 20% black, Asian or minority ethnic staff; and at least 12% disabled people by 2023.