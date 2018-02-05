PICTURED: The ‘S’up Spoon’, which helps people with shaky hands to eat more easily

THE search is on top find the brightest and best new innovations to help people with disabilities.

Hi-tech devices and more simple ideas are equally welcome, say the organisers of the annual Blackwood Design Awards.

Max Brown, chair of Blackwood, the Scottish housing association that runs the awards, said: “The awards are a terrific celebration of the brilliant designs and ideas that help to transform the lives of people with disabilities.

“We’re blown away each year by the depth and the quality of the designs entered. They are always delighted and proud to give the ideas the prominence they deserve – and to open a path for them to perhaps go into production.

“There’s no idea too simplistic or too extravagant. We’re open to judging on as many designs as possible, as they all play an important role in helping people living with different challenges.”

Past entries include a design for a wheelchair that allows users to control its direction with their eyes, as well as the ‘S’up Spoon’, which helps people with shaky hands to eat more easily.

The competition has a rich history of finding success, with entries from all over the world.

Entries can come from either groups or individuals, with a university academic as likely to win as a talented amateur.

Categories comprise: Best Collaborative Project by a University or Institute of Higher Learning; Best New Concept; Best New Accessible Technology; and Best New Aids and Equipment.

Entries should be submitted by noon on Friday March 30.

Tel, 0131 317 7227

www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk