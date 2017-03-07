Dave Thompson and Kathy Cowell (Your Housing Group) at Warrington Disability Partnership’s annual Disability Awareness Day

ORGANISERS of this year’s Disability Awareness Day are urging potential exhibitors to book their space as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

More than 500 spaces were snapped up at last year’s event, which attracted more than 22,000 visitors at Walton Hall Gardens, near Warrington.

Dave Thompson, chief executive of Warrington Disability Partnership, said: “Last year’s DAD was our 25th anniversary and was a huge success. DAD26 promises to be even better.”

With over 240 organisations regularly attending the annual summer show, covering physical, sensory and learning disabilities and mental health, DAD is thought to be one of the world’s biggest pan-disability events.

Dave added: “Our aim is to promote all aspects of independent living through the promotion of what disabled people can do.

“Most of this year’s exhibitors will be housed in a huge tented village of marquees, which will be supported by a ‘have-a-go’ sports zone, a centre arena, a huge performing arts marquee, and a children’s play area.”

“DAD26 will also have an international theme: The Message Institute in Jaipur India will be staging its annual Disability Awareness Day on the same day as our event – as will ‘Closing the Gap’, based in Cameroon, and the Centre for Disability and Rehabilitation in Uganda.

“Our new principal sponsors – St Georges Healthcare Group and St Mark Universal Copts Care – are also planning to hold events in Egypt and Sudan.

DAD26 takes place on Sunday 16 July at Walton Hall Gardens, near Warrington.

Contact, WDP DAD team on 01925 240064

www.disabilityawarenessday.org.uk