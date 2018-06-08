Big Yellow Self Storage manager Dave Reason and Roxy Ruane

IT’S TOUGH going trying to keep your FREE All Together NOW! charity newspaper afloat.

Print and distribution costs continue to rise, making it especially challenging for a newspaper with a circulation of more than 100,000 copies – but which is reliant on advertising and charitable donations.

Earlier this year we were dealt another body blow when we were informed that our long-standing arrangement for free storage facilities would no longer be available.

It could have been disastrous.

But Big Yellow Self Storage came to our aid, offering us space at specially reduced rates.

Dave Reason, manager of Big Yellow’s Liverpool’s Edge Lane centre, said: “We like to support community projects and know how much All Together NOW! is helping people all over the North West.

“We have all the facilities here to solve the charity’s storage problems, and we are looking forward to working with the newspaper.”

A big thanks to everyone at Big Yellow!