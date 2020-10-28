THE BBC is marking the 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act with a range of content across television, radio and online.

Coverage in November includes packages across BBC News bulletins from BBC Disability Correspondent Nikki Fox and a range of documentaries and arts pieces including security correspondent Frank Gardner exploring his and others’ experiences of suddenly becoming disabled; and a series of powerful monologues curated by Mat Fraser with contributions from Liz Carr, Ruth Madeley and Jack Thorne.

Other content includes a new film exploring the Disability Paradox around well-being levels among disabled people and how we can all enhance our quality of life; a radical reworking of Ben Johnson’s satire, Bartholomew Abominations and Connections, a series of monologues for BBC Radio 4, both featuring Graeae Theatre, a company which places D/deaf and disabled artists centre stage; and digital content showcasing some of the most exciting disabled influencers and voices online.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Our content now and into 2021 will be exploring the significance and impact of the Act as well as showcasing the creativity of disabled actors, presenters, producers, directors and writers. I hope that enabling disabled people to tell their often unexpected and surprising stories will challenge stereotypes and make us all think about the world we want to live in.”

Nikki Fox said: “The 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act is an important moment to take stock and I’ll be providing analysis and feedback across the BBC’s news bulletins, exploring the significance of the act and its impact on the lives of disabled people now.

“Alongside my reports, I’m looking forward to disabled people sharing their stories and experiences across BBC networks in a range of documentaries, drama performances and digital content. It’s so important to hear such a rich variety of disabled voices.”