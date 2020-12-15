CELEBRITY MasterChef star Amar Latif is donning his apron again – this time for a good cause.

Blind TV presenter and entrepreneur Amar has come up with his own mince pie recipe to support eye research charity Fight for Sight’s Christmas fundraising appeal.

The 45-year-old, who was diagnosed with progressive sight loss condition retinitis pigmentosa aged four, and has since lost almost all of his sight, reached the semi-finals of the TV cookery show.

He said: “I’ve been determined never to let my sight loss hold me back and cooking has helped in giving me greater confidence and independence as well as having the power to bring people together.

“This year, Christmas won’t be celebrated in the traditional sense, so it’s important we make our festivities as delicious and indulgent as ever.

“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on everyone but sadly Fight for Sight’s research shows that the pandemic is having a particularly negative effect on people with sight loss. Funding is needed now more than ever to help support life-changing eye research.”

Fight for Sight has created a downloadable Christmas fundraising pack which will allow families and friends to come together while staying apart to raise money for pioneering research to find treatments and cures for the leading cause of blindness.

The pack’s Christmas goodies include a recipe for healthy(ish) mince pies, created by Amar, a Christmas-themed quiz and lots of fundraising ideas for the festive period.

To get your free Christmas pack and start raising money to help Fight for Sight fund the next breakthrough in eye research, email events@fightforsight.org.uk