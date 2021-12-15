All Together Now shortlisted for major ‘Disability Champion’ award

Steve Morgan CBE, centre, with winners of the 2019 awards

All Together NOW! has been shortlisted for a major ‘Disability Champion’ award.

Set up in 2004 to address the unmet need of providing news and information to people affected by disability and ill health, All Together NOW! is among a raft of charities in with a chance of scooping a share of £170,000 in the annual Steve Morgan Foundation Awards.

A record 337 entries were received from across Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales.

The public are now being urged to vote online for their favourite charities.

Jane Harris, Director of Regional Grants at the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We had a record number of entries so just to get to the first shortlist stage was a challenge.

“We know charities have had a tough time throughout the pandemic and we really want their amazing achievements to be recognised. The public votes will go a long way to choosing the winners.”

During the past year, the Foundation distributed a record £25.8m to charities struggling with the pandemic, helping more than 2.2m people in the process.

Steve Morgan said: “The Steve Morgan Foundation has been changing lives for 20 years and will continue to change lives for many more years to come.

“Our annual conference is an important date in the calendar. We’re really looking forward to meeting our wonderful charities again after we had to cancel last year’s event because of Covid.”

The public vote will account for 20% of the overall decision-making process. Judges will then name five finalists in each of the nine categories.

The winners, who will each get £12,000, will be announced at the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Conference and Awards at Carden Park Hotel, Cheshire, on March 28. Two runners-up in each section will also receive £4,000.

Online voting closes on New Year’s Eve.

43