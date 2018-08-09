THE All Together NOW! delivery van – kindly donated by the Steve Morgan Foundation – is out and about across the North West, making sure the ‘hottest’ ever edition your FREE newspaper reaches you!

Alan Evans, one of our friendly drivers, called at the SMF headquarters at Carden Estate in Cheshire this week to deliver the Foundation’s regular stack of papers.

Jane Harris, director of regional funding at the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “It’s great that the newspaper is getting to so many venues across the North West – and to see how one of our Smiley vehicles is making such a difference.

“We are very proud to be one of the newspaper’s main partners.”

Organisations wanting to stock the paper can contact the All Together NOW! charity on 0151 230 0307 or email: info@alltogethernow.org.uk

The Steve Morgan Foundation provides grants for charities and individuals. A wide range of projects have received funding, from those supporting children in inner cities to community groups in rural areas where individuals are at risk of isolation. Contact them at:

www.stevemorganfoundation.org.uk