Saturday, December 25, 2021
All aboard this remarkable journey

COMING soon to our tellies … the remarkable true story of the people behind an irrepressible campaign that led to significant gains in the battle for disabled civil rights in Britain.

Then Barbara Met Alan tells the story through the eyes of Barbara Lisicki (Ruth Madeley) and Alan Holdsworth (Arthur Hughes), two disabled cabaret performers who met at a gig in 1989 and would go on to become the driving force behind DAN – the Direct Action Network.

The drama is the latest in a series of powerful BBC programmes featuring inspirational disabled people, which included Mat Fraser’s Crip Tales, Being Frank – The Frank Gardner Story, Katie Price’s Harvey and Me, Cerrie Burnell’s Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

 

 

