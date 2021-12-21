‘Alexa, read my letter from Santa’

Saturday, December 25, 2021
CHILDREN with a vision impairment can now listen to a Christmas message from jolly Old Saint Nicholas himself.

For more than 20 years, the Royal National Institute of Blind People has ensured that no child with a vision impairment misses out on the magic of Christmas by creating letters from Santa in braille, large print and audio.

Now Santa’s letters can be heard through Amazon’s Alexa, the voice-controlled device that lets you open curtains, play music, and can answer all your questions.

Children just need to say: “Alexa, read my RNIB Letter from Santa’ to hear the message in Santa’s voice.

Last year, the elves at RNIB sent 1,465 letters from Santa to blind and partially sighted children living across the UK.

Unlike other formats, which have deadlines for people to submit their request for a letter by, Alexa can ‘deliver’ the voice activated letter every day throughout December.

Dennis Stansbury, Alexa UK Country Manager, said: “We hope to bring a smile to children’s faces when they hear their RNIB message from Santa from Alexa.”

RNIB Helpline: 0303 123 9999

 

