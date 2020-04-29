PICTURED BELOW: Teamwork: Adele and Brian Dowling . . . Wedding day, 25 September 1965

by TOM DOWLING, editor

LIVERPOOL flags were at half-mast this week in a special tribute to a woman who did so much for the people of the city.

Adele Dowling served as a city councillor for eight years, helping thousands of residents across Anfield and neighbouring wards.

As well as being a much-respected councillor, Adele was a wonderful wife, mum, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was also my sister-in-law, a friend, and a great ambassador for All Together NOW!

Adele and my brother, Brian – also a former councillor – have always tried to promote the paper within the council.

In 2017 Adele persuaded the then Lord Mayor Malcolm Kennedy to include the paper as one of his four supported charities.

Over the years she has also been seen picking up stacks of papers from her local Asda store in Breck Road and delivering them to friends, neighbours, and to those unable to get out of their homes across Anfield and Everton.

“It’s a great way of bringing people together,” she’d say.

Nothing was too much trouble to her. She just loved being involved in the community, helping in any way she could.

Adele was born in 1947 in Plymouth, before moving with her three older sisters to Battersea, Wimbledon and to Huyton in 1957.

Her first job was at the now long-gone Mecanno toy factory, before spending more than a decade at the city’s famous George Henry Lee store.

Then it was helping Brian on their Great Homer Street market stall, and in their Chanamie fancy goods shop in Kirkby, then Ormskirk and later in Southport.

“But without doubt her main work and enjoyment came from being a city councillor,” says Brian. “She considered it to be a real honour and a privilege, and she loved every day of the eight years she served.”

Hugely disappointed at being deselected last year when the Momentum group took control of a number of wards, Adele accepted the situation with great dignity and continued, unabated, all her community work.

Even the coronavirus didn’t stop her from carrying on her work via the phone. She was chatting with Councillor Frank Prendegast about helping people with drug problems just a few hours before she fell ill.

Adele was special to so many people – especially so to Brian, her family, and her friends.

She died suddenly, aged 72, on Saturday as a result of a brain haemorrhage. Her funeral is at Anfield Crematorium on Saturday May 9.

Council Tributes

Adele Dowling, a great advocate and champion for the people of Anfield. RIP – Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

Adele was a wonderful woman and a great community champion – Cllr Wendy Simon, Deputy Mayor & Cabinet Member for Culture, Tourism & Events

A genuine community politician with a massive heart – Cllr Lynnie Hinnigan, Cabinet Member for Housing

One of the very best people I have known. Never phased, never angry, always positive – Cllr Gary Millar, Mayoral Lead Business & International Relations

Adele was a lovely woman of great kindness – Cllr Liz Parsons, Cabinet Member – Communities & Partnerships

Adele had a heart as big as Liverpool, she was one of those ladies you don’t bump into every day ­– Cllr Richard McLinden,

Adele was the best of us, her humanity shone through ­– Malcolm Kennedy, former city Lord Mayor and councillor,