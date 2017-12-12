PICTURED: The formal signing of the Hijinx-AC Orange agreement at the UK-China High Level People to People Summit at Lancaster House, witnessed by Dr Liu Yandong, Vice-Premier of the People Republic of China and Dafydd Elis-Thomas, Welsh Government Minister of Culture

DISABLED actors from Wales are to take centre stage in China next year as part of a growing cultural and arts partnership between the two countries.

Hijinx theatre, pioneers in the training of learning disabled adults to become professional actors, will take their award-winning production of ‘Meet Fred’ to Shanghai in May.

Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts International and co-ordinator of the China-Wales Cultural Steering Group said: “Hijinx are a great, innovative, inclusive company who are creating new narratives for people with learning disabilities in theatre.

“Their vision has the potential to change the lives of many people worldwide as they are already doing in Wales. ‘Meet Fred’ is an exceptional production that has an universal message at its core – and will resonate with people in Beijing as much as in Bangor.”

Welsh Culture Minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said: “This agreement shows that Wales’s cultural collaboration agreement with China is bringing significant economic and cultural benefits to both countries and is a glowing tribute to Hijinx theatre and its pioneering work.”

2017/18 will see Hijinx performing in 67 cities in 16 countries across four continents. In February they will take four learning disabled actors to Lesotho for the first time.

The agreement will see Hijinx delivering two workshops and six performances of Meet Fred in Shanghai from 21-29 May.

www.hijinx.org.uk