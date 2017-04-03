CELEBRITY Joanna Lumley was back on the airwaves when she called in to see residents at a disability centre in Bookham, Surrey.

Tom Slivinski, pictured with Joanna, asked for an interview for his regular slot on community radio station, Surrey Hills Radio in Leatherhead.

But, the session ended with Joanna interviewing Tom!

Joanna, patron of The Grange Centre for People with Disabilities, was officially opening the upper floor of the main Victorian Main House building, which has been refurbished at a cost of £440,000.

The Grange support people with disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives. It provides accommodation, support and a programme of skills training to help people move towards independence.