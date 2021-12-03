WE’VE got two sensational watches to be won in our Festive competition that’s sure to set pulses racing!

Appreciate Group, one of our longest supporters, are again donating the stylish men’s and ladies’ watches.

The Emporio Armani gents watch features a durable stainless-steel bracelet strap with an unconventional brushed steel-effect blue dial.

The beautiful Michael Kors ladies watch has a high quality metal bracelet with a gold dial and a triple chronograph with date function.

All you have to do to stand a chance of wining one of the watches is to tell us:

1) Where you normally pick up your All Together NOW! newspaper.

2) What you like about the paper.

3) Your name, address, and phone number.

We promise we won’t share your dteails with any third arty for marketing purposes.

Email your answers to: competition@alltogethernow.org.uk – and please use the word WATCHES in the subject line.