Development Officer with All Together NOW!

Salary: £25-27K (a full time/2-year fixed term contract subject to a 6-month probationary period/annual monitoring, with a potential contract extension subject to further secured funding)

All Together NOW! is the North West’s unique and multi award-winning newspaper that’s helping hundreds of thousands of people affected by disability and wide-ranging health issues.

We’re an ambitious charity with an impressive track record, working with public and private sector bodies to reach and engage with a rapidly growing sector of the community.

Based in Liverpool, our FREE newspaper is a lifeline to huge numbers of people across Merseyside, Lancashire and Cheshire.

We are now looking for someone with the passion and skills who can help make us even bigger and better.

Our new Development Officer will be self-motivated, possess plenty of successful fundraising experience, and have excellent communication skills.

The role will include:

Researching, identifying, and securing donations from trusts, foundations, statutory-making bodies, corporate and community donors.

Gathering data including analysis and reporting of data to help the charity measure the impact of its work.

Raising the profile of and actively promoting the work of the charity through social media platforms and other creative ways.

Proactively identifying ways to increase productivity by raising the financial reserves of the charity.

Ability to work as part of a team to achieve organisational objectives.

Communicating to both internal and external networks to forge strong professional relationships and partnerships.

Meeting all fundraising strategy targets, deadlines and income projections.

Having resilience to thrive and remain optimistic within highly challenging and competitive times.

Working within the confines of confidentiality and ensuring that professional boundaries are always maintained.

Being able to work flexibly and occasionally out of normal working hours.

HOW TO APPLY

If the chance to work for this exciting charity appeals to you, send a CV and tailored covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to: admin@alltogethernow.org.uk

Closing date for applications: Friday 13 November

Supported by Steve Morgan Foundation & Community Match Challenge – part of Government’s £750m support package for charities

