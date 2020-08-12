SOME great news for visitors to the All Together NOW! charity website.

As many of you will know, since March publication of our FREE health and disability paper has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s been a long, frustrating period with many readers contacting the charity pleading for the paper’s return.

Sadly, that can’t happen just yet.

But the good news is that All Together NOW! is now able to devote more resources to getting more local news and information on this site.

Funding from the government’s Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund, means we can now include much more local content on a new coronavirus section on the website.

A Lottery spokesperson said: “We really liked All Together NOW!’s application to the Coronavirus Community Support Fund, and we want to help the charity create a new Coronavirus Bulletin board on its website.”

That’s just the tonic we need!

So if you are involved in a community groups that’s helping vulnerable people and you need an event or a project promoting to a wide audience, then get in touch with the All Together NOW! team – email: news@alltogethernow.org.uk