PRIZE PLANTS: Pink and yellow Angel’s Trumpets plus geranium Royal Dazzler

HOW’S this for a competition? There’s a heavenly first prize, three dazzling flower packs for runners-up – plus a special offer for ALL our readers.

The prizes are from Hayloft Plants, the Worcestershire nursery renowned for unusual and exciting species.

First prize is a collection of three brugmansias, better known as Angel’s Trumpets, in yellow, pink and white.

Brugmansias are elegant, quick-growing trees with a single stem and pendulous, fragrant flowers, almost 30cm (12in) long, in summer.

The prize collection, worth £24, will come in 9cm pots and will quickly grow 1.8m tall with a 1m spread (6ft x 3ft 4in).

The plants can be grown in conservatories or outdoors in the ground or in large pots, preferring well-drained soil in sun or part shade, and can be kept over winter by cutting back and keeping frost free.

For each of three runners-up we have packs of six plants of the stunning new geranium, Pelargonium Royal Dazzler.

After years of breeding, this variety brings real red-carpet treatment to tubs, hanging baskets and borders. The semi-trailing, mounding plants grow to 45cm (18in) in height and spread and produce sumptuous red semi-double blooms for months until the first frosts.

Full cultural details come with all the prizes.

As well as the prizes, Hayloft Plants are offering no less than 15% discount off any item ordered online exclusively for All Together NOW! readers.

Just go online to www.hayloft.co.uk, choose from the wonderful array of plants and flowers and quote the code ATN2018 to claim your discount. The offer is valid until July 30.

To enter the competition, answer this question:

What colours are our prize Angel’s Trumpets?

email your entry with your name, address and telephone number to competitition@alltogethernow.org.uk to arrive by Monday 23 July. Please insert HAYLOFT in the subject line.