CHARITIES from Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales are being urged to enter a competition to win a share of prize money totalling £170,000.

Philanthropist Steve Morgan has pledged the money to mark the 20th anniversary of the Steve Morgan Foundation, which he launched in 2001.

In 2020/21 the Foundation distributed a record £25.8m to charities struggling with the pandemic, helping more than 2.2m people in the process.

Mr Morgan said: “Charities have never had it so hard and I want to mark the Foundation’s 20th anniversary by recognising the work of our amazing charities and not-for-profit organisations that have led the way in supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The Steve Morgan Foundation has been changing lives for 20 years and will continue to change lives for many more years to come.

“Our annual conference is an important date in the calendar and we’re really looking forward to meeting our wonderful charities again after we had to cancel last year’s event because of Covid.”

The four themes of the conference will be tackling mental health post pandemic; diversifying funding options; building community cohesion; and positive engagement for children and young people.

Ten awards are up for grabs as well as a number of discretionary prizes that will be revealed on the day.

Applications can be made online throughout October. For more details go to https://www.tfaforms.com/4930437 or at www.stevemorganfoundation.org.uk.

The winners will be announced at the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Conference and Awards at Carden Park Hotel on March 28th, 2022.