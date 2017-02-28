CALLING all you thrill-seekers. Here’s your chance to ‘fly’ through the mountains at speeds of up to 100mph – and help a charity that funds research into treatments for rare muscle-wasting conditions.

Muscular Dystrophy UK want to hear from anyone brave enough for the event, taking place at Zip World Snowdonia, the world’s fastest zip-line, on Saturday April 8.

Charles Horton, the charity’s regional development manager for the charity said: “This event is up there with the most awesome things you can do.

“It is just pure exhilaration all the way and the buzz of flying over the quarry and the lake is just incredible.

“We only have a limited number of places left for this event so get signed up today for a real thrill and make it a date to remember!”

The entry fee is £20 and participants are being asked to raise a minimum £200 sponsorship.

Register online at http://bit.ly/zipslide2017 or by emailing northwest@musculardystrophyuk.org

Muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular conditions cause muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to disability and sometimes significantly shortening life expectancy.

Proceeds from the event will help Muscular Dystrophy UK in its work funding ground-breaking research and supporting the 70,000 people of all ages across the UK who are affected by muscle-wasting conditions.